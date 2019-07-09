Asking Price For Liverpool Linked Sandro Tonali Clear After Fiorentina Enquiry

Follow @insidefutbol





Bresica have revealed their asking price for Liverpool target Sandro Tonali, following an enquiry from fellow Serie A club Fiorentina, it has been claimed in Italy.



The 19-year-old has enjoyed a meteoric rise with Brescia and helped them clinch promotion to Serie A at the end of last season.













Despite his age, Tonali was an integral member of the senior team at Brescia during his first full season with the club, where he came up through the ranks.



As such, the highly-rated midfielder has attracted the interest of several clubs in Europe, including Liverpool and Juventus, ahead of the upcoming season.





Fiorentina have also been linked with wanting to sign him in recent weeks, with the Italian club believed to have lodged an enquiry.







And according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport's Massimo Basile, cited by Italian outlet firenzeviola.it, Brescia have revealed their asking price for Tonali, following the enquiry from Fiorentina.



It is claimed the Italian club want at least €35m to cash in Tonali during the ongoing summer transfer window.





It remains to be seen if any of Tonali's suitors will put up €35m to snap him up.



Brescia are also eyeing offering Tonali an improved five-year contract to secure his long-term future with the club.



His current deal expires in 2021, but the club hold an option to extend it for another year.

