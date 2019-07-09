Brighton and Norwich Keen On Ligue 1 Star, Player Does Not Reciprocate

Follow @insidefutbol





Norwich City and Brighton have joined the race to sign highly-coveted Lorient attacker Alexis Claude-Maurice, but he is not interested in a move to either the Canaries or the Seagulls.



The Frenchman helped Lorient finish sixth in Ligue 2 last season, as he scored 14 goals and registered four assists for his team-mates.













In the wake of his prolific spell in the second-tier, Claude-Maurice has emerged as a wanted man in the transfer window for the clubs in France and abroad.



As many as four Ligue 1 clubs have been linked with wanting to sign him, while all of Arsenal, Newcastle and West Ham in the Premier League have also held an interest.





And according to French outlet Soccerlink.fr, the race for Claude-Maurice is severely heating up with the entry of two more suitors from England.







It is claimed both Norwich and Brighton have joined the chase for Claude-Maurice, who is not short of potential suitors this summer.



However, the attacker is not interested in either side at present.





Despite the interest from the Premier League, Lorient have yet to receive a concrete offer for Claude-Maurice.



The 21-year-old has a contract with Lorient that runs until 2021.

