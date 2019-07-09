Celtic Target Backs Himself To Adapt To Scottish Game Amid Bhoys Talks

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic target Sergio Quintero believes that if a move to Celtic Park goes through then he will be able to adapt to the demands of the Scottish game.



The Bhoys want to boost their squad this summer and have held talks with Quintero's club side in Ecuador, Imbabura, with the defensive midfielder revealing talks are advanced.













The 20-year-old says that talks must reach a conclusion this week and if he is not to move to Celtic then he has other offers on the table.



That could even mean remaining in Ecuador to continue his development, Quintero says, as he presses for speed over his future.





"Celtic representatives have been talking with the president of Imbabura", Quintero was quoted as saying by the Evening Times.







"They have to come to an agreement this week but if that doesn’t work out I have offers from other sides, including in Ecuador."



Quintero though has no doubt that he can adapt to the demands of Scottish football if a move to Celtic does take place.





"Adapting to that culture, would be very difficult for me", the starlet added.



"But with time, one day at a time, I think I could match them.



"I have to take it on with responsibility."



Quintero, 20, has developed a reputation for his strength and aggression, two attributes which could be put to good use in Scotland.

