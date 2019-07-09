Chances Are You’ll Never Play In Premier League Now, Former Leeds Star Tells Pontus Jansson

Follow @insidefutbol





Formed Leeds United attacker Noel Whelan has told Pontus Jansson that the chances are he is never going to fulfil his Premier League dream after making the move to Brentford.



The Whites opted to cash in on Jansson ahead of the upcoming season, after accepting a fee from Brentford during the ongoing summer transfer window.













Although Jansson has always been clear about his desire to play in the Premier League, none of the clubs in the top flight decided to make a swoop for him this summer.



Whelan feels none of the Premier League clubs wanted to sign him from Leeds, despite the talk of their interest.





And the former Whites star has told Jansson that following the move to Brentford, the odds are he will never play in the Premier League.







“This has been rumbling on for about three or four days about this Brentford situation”, Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds.



“If Premier League clubs were that interested and wanted him that badly, maybe not the top scale of the Premier League clubs, but middle to bottom that could do with a player like that, why haven’t they come in for him?





“He’s 28 years of age now, signed a three-year contract with Brentford and the chances are he is never ever going to play in the Premier League.



“If he was that good, he would have been snapped up knowing that he was available, because that is what clubs do, they let people know who is available come the end of the season.



“No one has taken a bite, none of the top Championship clubs have taken a bite on him.”



Jansson joined Leeds on an initial loan move from Italian outfit Torino and quickly won over the fans with his all-action displays in central defence.

