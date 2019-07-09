XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

09/07/2019 - 11:54 BST

Everton Amongst Clubs Keen On 29-Year-Old Midfielder

 




Everton are one of the several clubs who are interested in signing Fabian Delph, who has been told that he can leave Manchester City this summer, according to Sky Sports News.

The 29-year-old midfielder was a bit-part player at Manchester City last season and only has a year left on his contract with the club.  


 



Manchester City are not offering a new contract to the player and he has been told that he can leave the Etihad before the start of the new season.

Pep Guardiola is no longer counting on Delph and it has been claimed that several clubs in the Premier League are interested in signing the midfielder this summer.
 


Everton are one of the clubs who are keeping tabs on him and it has been suggested that they have a significant interest in the player.



Manchester City are yet to receive a formal offer on their table for Delph despite making it clear that he can leave the club this summer.

But clubs are expected to show concrete interest in him and put in official bids for Delph in the coming days.
 


Delph joined Manchester City from Aston Villa and has made 89 appearances for the Premier League champions.   
 