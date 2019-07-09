Everton Amongst Clubs Keen On 29-Year-Old Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton are one of the several clubs who are interested in signing Fabian Delph, who has been told that he can leave Manchester City this summer, according to Sky Sports News.



The 29-year-old midfielder was a bit-part player at Manchester City last season and only has a year left on his contract with the club.













Manchester City are not offering a new contract to the player and he has been told that he can leave the Etihad before the start of the new season.



Pep Guardiola is no longer counting on Delph and it has been claimed that several clubs in the Premier League are interested in signing the midfielder this summer.





Everton are one of the clubs who are keeping tabs on him and it has been suggested that they have a significant interest in the player.







Manchester City are yet to receive a formal offer on their table for Delph despite making it clear that he can leave the club this summer.



But clubs are expected to show concrete interest in him and put in official bids for Delph in the coming days.





Delph joined Manchester City from Aston Villa and has made 89 appearances for the Premier League champions.

