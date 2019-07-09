XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

09/07/2019 - 13:59 BST

Former Celtic Loan Star Jeremy Toljan Undergoing Medical At Serie A Side

 




Former Celtic defender Jeremy Toljan is undergoing a medical ahead of a loan move to Serie A outfit Sassuolo this summer.

The 24-year-old full-back spent the second half of last season at Celtic, but headed back to Borussia Dortmund when his loan deal at Celtic Park ended.


 



Borussia Dortmund have been keen to let the player go as he is not part of their plans going forward and he is set to move to Italy this summer.

According to German outlet Fussball Transfers, the German is currently being put through his paces during a medical at Italian outfit Sassuolo.
 


The Serie A side have reached an agreement over a loan for Toljan and he will sign a one-year contract once he completes the medical.



The Italian outfit have also secured an option to buy in the agreement with Dortmund should Toljan manage to impress in Italy next season.

Toljan will now look to turn the page on his spell at Celtic and get his career back on track.
 


He made just eight appearances for the Scottish champions in the league and struggled to make a big impression. 
 