He’s On Radar Of Big Club – Manchester United Star’s Agent

Follow @insidefutbol





The agent of Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof has claimed that one of the giants of European football are interested in the Sweden international.



Lindelof came of age at Manchester United last season as he stood out as the best defender in a side that regularly leaked goals throughout the campaign.













The Sweden international is expected to be the lynchpin of Manchester United’s defence going forward, but he has reportedly been targeted by Barcelona this summer.



The Catalan giants are said to have identified him as a possible summer recruit following their failure to sign Matthijs de Ligt from Ajax this summer.





And Hasan Cetinkaya, an agent representing Lindelof, has claimed that one of the big European clubs are indeed interested in the centre-back.







But the ageent conceded that a transfer would depend on whether Manchester United would be open to letting him go.



“Lindelof is on the radar of a great European club”, the agent told Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo.





“But leaving United will depend on the English club.”



Manchester United are rated as being unlikely to sell Lindelof and are in the market to find a suitable centre-back partner for the Swede.

