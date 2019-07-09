Ibrox Atmosphere Shocked Man Utd – Rangers Star On Driving Force To Play For Gers

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers star Greg Docherty has revealed the atmosphere generated at Ibrox against Manchester United in 2010 made him decided the Gers were the club he wanted to play for in the future, an atmosphere he feels shocked the Red Devils.



The Gers return to competitive action for the first time since last season this afternoon, when they lock horns with Gibraltar side St Joseph’s in the first leg of their Europa League first round qualifying tie.













And ahead of what could be a promising encounter over two legs, Docherty has pointed to a Champions League game from the past as the reason why he dreamt of playing for the Ibrox crowd.



The 22-year-old remembers the atmosphere generated by the home fans at Ibrox against Manchester United in 2010 and insists the Gers shocked their opponents on the day.





Despite ending up on the losing side that night, Docherty added the memories from that experience urged him to work towards reliving it as a player in the future.







“I think the Manchester United game [stands out as one of my favourite European games at Ibrox while growing up]”, Docherty told Rangers TV.



“Obviously it was 0-0 at first, that was one I was at, obviously that is why I’m saying it, but the penalty as well and the game you could just tell we shocked them that day.





“The atmosphere was just incredible when I think it really stunned the Manchester United fans as well on how loud Ibrox was, but unfortunately never got the result that day.



“I just remember watching and thinking, this is absolutely incredible, this is where you want to be.”



Docherty, who joined Rangers from Hamilton last year, has a contract at Ibrox until 2022 and spent last season loan at Shrewsbury Town.

