It’s Almost Nothing – Uwe Rosler Can’t Understand Low Leeds Sale Price For One of League’s Best Defenders

Former Leeds United and Brentford boss Uwe Rosler has admitted he is surprised to see Pontus Jansson move to Griffin Park for such a low fee.



Jansson has completed a switch from Leeds to Brentford, with the Bees paying an initial £4m, while the total fee could yet reach £5.5m through add-ons.













The centre-back is widely considered to be one of the best in his position in the Championship and he kept fit through the summer by training with former club Malmo, where Rosler is now in charge.



Rosler admits Brentford sounded him out about how Jansson was in training, and says he only had positive things to report.



"They called and asked how he was", Rosler told Swedish daily Sydsvenskan.







"I could only say positive things. I really like him.



"He always gives everything in training and was a good example for our players this summer."





Rosler, a former Leeds boss, also expressed surprise at the price the Whites sold Jansson for, especially given his status in the Championship and the wealthy nature of the English game.



"I am glad Brentford get such a good player, but I have to say I am a little surprised.



"It is a transfer that is a sign for the future, I can say that Brentford get a very good player for a reasonable price.



"£5.5m is almost nothing at all in the English market at the moment – and they get one of the best centre-backs in the league", the German added.



Jansson has signed a contract with Brentford which is due to run until 2022, but can be extended to 2023.

