Juventus Ready To Offer Everton Target Moise Kean As Part of Deal To Land Matthijs de Ligt

Juventus are poised to make a new offer to Ajax for Matthijs de Ligt, including Everton linked Moise Kean as a makeweight in the deal.



The highly-rated youngster has been linked with a move away from Turin this summer, following his lack of regular first team involvement with Juventus last season.













Despite enjoying an extended run of games in Serie A towards the end of last season, Kean has yet to receive any assurances about his playing time.



The Bianconeri are open to cashing in on Kean, should they receive the right offer for him during the ongoing summer transfer window.





As such, Kean has been the subject of interest from Everton, who lodged an enquiry this summer, and Ajax ahead of the upcoming season.







And according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus are set to use Kean as a makeweight in their attempts to bring De Ligt to the club.



It is claimed the Italian champions want to table a player-plus-cash deal for De Ligt, by offering €50m and Kean in exchange for the defender.





The 19-year-old has entered the final year of his contract with Juventus.



Kean is valued in the region of €25m by the club.

