Leeds United Exit For Rangers Target Kemar Roofe Would Be Down To FFP Concerns

Follow @insidefutbol





If Leeds United sell Rangers target Kemar Roofe this summer it will be to further address financial fair play concerns, according to the Sun.



Roofe came into his own last season under Marcelo Bielsa and netted 14 goals in 32 Championship appearances for the Yorkshire giants.













There are expectations that Roofe will be looking to carry his form into the new season as well at Elland Road, but Leeds have not yet agreed a new contract with him and he is in the last 12 months of his deal.



Finances are tight at Leeds this summer, with the Whites focusing on loan additions.





Leeds have already sold Jack Clarke to Tottenham for £8.5m, though loaned him back, but many were taken by surprise when they allowed Pontus Jansson to join Brentford for £5.5m.







The Whites have claimed that it was down to the attitude problems on the part of the defender, but Jansson insists there is another reason.



Jansson insists Leeds sold him because they are worried about financial fair play rules.





Roofe has also been linked with an exit and it is claimed that if he does go, it will also be down to financial fair play rules and Leeds' efforts to meet them.



He has been linked with Steven Gerrard's Rangers, amid suggestions the Gers could pay £5m to take him to Ibrox.

