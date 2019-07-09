Leicester City Showing Interest In Dennis Praet

Follow @insidefutbol





Leicester City are showing interest in Sampdoria midfielder Dennis Praet, who has been linked with Arsenal this summer.



Sampdoria are prepared to cash in on the Belgian schemer for the right price and a host of sides have been assessing whether to swoop in.













AC Milan could be an option for Praet, while Valencia are fans of the midfielder and would like to see him in La Liga.



Leicester are now also showing interest in the Belgian, according to Sky Italia, with the Foxes considering a move to take him to the King Power Stadium.



Valencia appear the most advanced towards landing Praet though and the Spanish giants have held talks with Sampdoria over what a potential deal could look like.







Sampdoria signed the midfielder from Belgian giants Anderlecht in 2016, paying €10m for his services.



He has since enjoyed three seasons of regular football in Serie A with Sampdoria.





The 25-year-old has now entered the last 24 months of his Sampdoria contract, meaning the Italian side may view this summer as the moment of optimum value to cash in on him.



