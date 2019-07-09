Ligue 1 Side Waiting For Laurent Koscielny Decision, Mohamed Elneny Also Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal captain Laurent Koscielny has a concrete offer on his table from Bordeaux, but he is yet to provide a concrete answer to the French club.



The veteran defender is in the last year of his contract at Arsenal and has been heavily linked with a move away from the club this summer.













Koscielny is open to a new challenge in the twilight of his career and has been the subject of interest from several clubs in France.



Bordeaux have reportedly prioritised signing the centre-back and have been in contact with his representatives over the last few weeks.





According to French broadcaster Canal+, the Frenchman has a concrete contract offer on his table from the Ligue 1 outfit for a move back to his homeland this summer.







Koscielny is yet to provide an answer to Bordeaux as he is taking some time to deliberate over his options.



Arsenal have been keen to keep hold of Koscielny, but it has been claimed they will not stand in his way.





Bordeaux also have an interest in Gunners midfielder Mohamed Elneny, but a potential move is only at an enquiry stage and nothing concrete has happened yet.



Arsenal are looking to raise funds and create space in their wage bill to accommodate summer signings while working on a tight transfer budget.

