06 October 2018

26 August 2018

09/07/2019 - 00:31 BST

Ligue 1 Star Not Insensitive To Interest From Everton, One of Side’s Lowest Paid Starters

 




Nice midfielder Adrien Tameze is not deaf to interest from Everton after growing impatient at his situation on the French south coast.

There has been speculation over the future of Tameze at Nice and he is not short of suitors this summer.


 



Tameze is earning one of the lowest salaries amongst the regular starters at Nice and was waiting to be offered an extension on improved terms, which did not arrive.

According to French sports daily L'Equipe, Atalanta, Everton, Lille and Monaco are all interested, with Tameze not deaf to their admiration of his talents.

 


Nice paid just €800,000 to land the midfielder from Valenciennes and, it is claimed, could realise a healthy profit on the player should they choose to sell this summer.



He missed just one Ligue 1 game for Nice last season, in a sign of his importance, and was booked seven times in the process.

Tameze has climbed to 76 appearances in all competitions for Nice since joining from Valenciennes.
 


His contract on the French south coast is due to run for another two years.
 