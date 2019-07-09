XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

09/07/2019 - 22:14 BST

Love You My Friend – Pontus Jansson’s Warm Message to Leeds United Star

 




Pontus Jansson has responded to a message from now-former team-mate Ezgjan Alioski, following his departure from Leeds United.

The Whites have offloaded the Sweden centre-back to fellow Championship side Brentford, with contrasting reasons given for the sale.


 



Leeds, it is claimed, feel Jansson has attitude issues and it has soured his relationship with the club, meaning a break was the only option available.

However, Jansson has insisted that Leeds wanted to sell him for financial fair play reasons as they realised he would bring in cash.

 


Leeds star Alioski took to social media on Tuesday to wish Jansson well, writing: "All the best brate! you will be missed!!"



Jansson has now replied, writing: "Love u my friend."

It is unclear whether Jansson had fallen out with any of his team-mates, but Alioski appears to have enjoyed a close friendship with the Swede.
 


The two will now though line up on opposite sides in the forthcoming season and Jansson could be charged with stopping Alioski hurting Brentford when the two teams meet.

Leeds are due to welcome Brentford to Elland Road in August for a night under the lights in the Championship.

In addition, Luke Ayling's partner Poppy Weller sent a reply of love hearts to Jansson's wife Asa Thornell, after she posted a departure message.

 