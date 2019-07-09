XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

09/07/2019 - 10:57 BST

Manchester United Have Not Protected Paul Pogba – Mino Raiola

 




Mino Raiola has spoken to talkSPORT and expressed his disappointment at Manchester United for not defending Paul Pogba amidst the speculation over his future at the club.

Pogba wants to leave Manchester United this summer and has made it clear that he is looking to find the exit door at Old Trafford ahead of the start of the new season.  


 



While he has travelled with the squad to Australia for their pre-season tour, Raiola has been insistent that his client remains very clear about his desire to leave Manchester United.

He believes that the Frenchman has been a thorough professional and Manchester United are aware that the midfielder has been keen to move on for some time.
 


“The player has done nothing wrong", said Raiola exclusively to talkSPORT’s Jim White.



“He has been respectful and professional in every way and always.

“The club has known his feeling for a long time.”
 


The Italian super agent has been unhappy about some of the criticism the Frenchman has received and believes Manchester United have done little to shield the player.

However, he remains certain that a solution will be reached soon that will please all concerned.

“It is a shame other people only like to criticise without the right information, and I am also sorry that the club does not take any position against this.

“Hopefully there will be soon a satisfying solution for all parties.”   
 