Maxi Gomez Set For Valencia After West Ham Refuse To Pay Buy-out Clause In One Payment

West Ham will not put down the entire buy-out clause of Maxi Gomez in one payment and the striker is now likely to join Valencia.



The transfer saga surrounding the Uruguayan striker is likely to end in the coming days as he inches closer towards a move to Valencia.













Valencia are finally looking to close out the deal, but they have been run hugely close by West Ham in their pursuit of the striker.



West Ham barged into the negotiations last week after Valencia reached an agreement with Celta Vigo for the signature of the Uruaguayan this summer.





But according to Spanish radio station Radio Galega, the Hammers are unlikely to get their hands on the Gomez despite their persistent attempts to negotiate a deal with Celta Vigo.







They agreed to pay the €50m buy-out clause in Gomez’s contract, but only wanted to pay the figure in multiple instalments.



Celta Vigo wanted the full figure in one payment as they wanted to deal with Valencia and finally, the demand seems to have ended West Ham’s pursuit of the striker.





Gomez is believed to have agreed personal terms over a five-year contract with Valencia, in a deal which will allow Celta Vigo to sign Santi Mina and Jorge Saenz.



The Uruguayan's preference has always been to move to the Mestalla in order to play Champions League football next season.

