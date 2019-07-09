XRegister
09/07/2019 - 13:39 BST

Newcastle United Considering Steve Bruce In New Manager Search

 




Sheffield Wednesday boss Steve Bruce is one of the names Newcastle United are considering appointing as their new manager this summer, according to Sky Sports News.

Newcastle are in the market for a new manager after Rafael Benitez left the club following the end of his contract at the end of last month.  


 



A number of managers have indicated their desire to become the new Newcastle boss and the club have also been widening their net to identify their next manager.

Bruce has been linked with the job as well, with various bookmakers slashing odds on him becoming the next Newcastle manager.
 


And it has been claimed that the former Manchester United defender is indeed on the short list of names Newcastle have been tracking.



The 58-year-old is currently at Sheffield Wednesday, the club he took charge of at the start of the year.

Newcastle would have to agree a compensation package with Wednesday should they follow up on their interest in Bruce.
 


Bruce also managed Newcastle’s north east rivals Sunderland between 2009 and 2011, but is admired within the corridors of power at St James' Park.
 