Our Experience Will Help But Four Qualifiers Is Harsh – Celtic Boss Neil Lennon

Celtic manager Neil Lennon believes that his prior experience of the Champions League, combined with that of his players, will stand them in good stead going forward into the qualifying rounds.



The Bhoys kick-off their 2019/20 campaign tonight against Bosnian side FK Saravejo in their first round Champions League qualifier.













Tonight's Champions League qualifier will also mark the beginning of Lennon's second term in charge of the club permanently.



The first leg of the tie will be played in Bosnia and the second leg will be held at Celtic Park in Scotland. If Celtic get past the Bosnian outfit, they need to win three more qualifiers to claim a spot in the group stage of the tournament, something Lennon feels is harsh on the Bhoys.





He does believe though that at least Celtic are going into the Champions League qualifiers with good experience of what is needed in the competition.







“I’ve had experience in the Champions League during my time at Celtic, as have these players", Lennon was quoted as saying by his club's official site.



"Qualification is one of our priorities. We know it’s a difficult road to travel but it's one we’re prepared and ready for.





“The experience that I’ve had will stand us in good stead, and as a core group, these players know what to expect.



"I think it’s harsh that we need to play four qualifiers but we have to accept that."



Celtic played three friendlies in Austria and Switzerland ahead of the tie, out of which one ended in a draw and the other two were won by the Hoops.

