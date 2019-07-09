XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

09/07/2019 - 23:28 BST

Outstanding – Dusseldorf Sporting Director Thrilled With Capture of Manchester City Goalkeeper

 




Fortuna Dusseldorf sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel has delighted at the club's loan capture of Zack Steffen and is sure there is a reason why he is on the books at Manchester City. 

The Citizens agreed a fee with Steffen's previous club Columbus Crew in December 2018, but stayed with the MLS side until a switch to England this July.


 



The Citizens however, have immediately sent the player out on loan to Bundesliga club Fortuna Dusseldorf, where he will stay for the rest of the season.

Sporting director Pfannenstiel is delighted with the capture of the shot-stopper and believes there is a reason Manchester City have Steffen locked down on a long-term contract at the Etihad Stadium. 
 


The sporting director feels that Steffen has everything that a modern day goalkeeper needs and has been coached well.



"Zack Steffen is a modern goalkeeper who has everything", Pfannenstiel told his club's official website.

"He has been technically very well trained, is strong in one-on-one situations and is an outstanding footballer.
 


"It is not without a reason that Manchester City have decided to sign Zack Steffen on a long-term basis."

Steffen will now be looking to settle into life at Fortuna Dusseldorf, but will be in familar surroundings as he enjoyed a spell in the youth ranks at Freiburg earlier in his career.   
 