Sporting Lisbon President In England But Tottenham Target Bruno Fernandes Not Up For Discussion

Follow @insidefutbol





Sporting Lisbon president Frederico Varandas is in England, but not to hold talks over Tottenham Hotspur target Bruno Fernandes, but instead to meet Manchester City officials.



Fernandes has been heavily linked with a move away from Sporting Lisbon, with several Premier League clubs believed to be interested in signing him up.













Tottenham have been keeping tabs on the Portugal attacking midfielder, while Manchester United have also been linked.



However, clubs are yet to table an official offer and are rated as unlikely to make a bid in excess of €55m for the player.





Varandas has travelled to England today for a meeting, but it is not to discuss Fernandes, according to Portuguese daily Record.







The Sporting Lisbon supremo is in Manchester to hold talks with Manchester City chief executive Txiki Begiristain.



Varandas is keen to strengthen the relationship between the two clubs and is hoping to collaborate with the Premier League champions in the future.





It remains to be seen whether the Tottenham or Manchester United hierarchy take the opportunity to meet the Sporting Lisbon president and discuss a deal for Fernandes while he is on English soil.

