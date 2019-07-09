Staying Would Suit Him – Leyton Orient Boss On Leeds United and Norwich City Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Leyton Orient interim manager Ross Embleton firmly believes Norwich City and Leeds United target Dan Happe would reap massive rewards by opting to stay with the club.



The 20-year-old impressed for Leyton Orient in the National League last season, as they clinched promotion to League Two after winning the title.













In the wake of his impressive performances at Brisbane Road, Happe has emerged as a wanted man during the ongoing summer transfer window.



Leeds have a long-term interest in him, while Norwich and Leicester City in the Premier League have also been mooted as potential destinations.





However, despite the links, Embleton firmly believes Happe would benefit from staying and continuing his development with Leyton Orient for at least another season.







“He's a very good player and it would be naive of me to try and put anybody off”, Embleton was quoted as saying by the East London Advertiser.



“You only have to watch him to see what he's capable of.





“I personally think for Dan's development, being here for at least another season is really going to kick him on to make that big stride and the bigger one when that time comes.



“I think that's certainly something we think is right for Dan.”



Embleton also admitted that any potential move for Happe will depend on the offer from his suitors and reveals Leyton Orient have yet to receive any.



“Ultimately, beyond all of that, the one thing that has to happen if any player is going to go anywhere is the bid and what people are willing to pay and what we're going to accept has to be right”, he continued.



“That will be something we have to cross if it does arrive, but right now he's one of our players and I thought he went about his business at Harlow like he has done since he returned and he looked like the accomplished player we all know Dan is.”



Happe, who has been likened to Harry Maguire due to his left-footed style, is in the final year of his contract with Leyton Orient.

