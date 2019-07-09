Steve Bruce Appointment Could Be Very Good For Newcastle United – Simon Jordan

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Crystal Palace supremo Simon Jordan believes that appointing Steve Bruce, whom he worked with at Selhurst Park, could be a smart move for Newcastle United.



Newcastle are currently on the lookout for a new manager after Rafael Benitez departed and took up the job at Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang.













Steven Gerrard, Patrick Vieira and Mikel Arteta are just some of the names to be linked with the vacant managerial job. However, Bruce has emerged as another manager to be suggested as a potential replacement for Benitez.



The 58-year-old, who is currently the manager of Championship side Sheffield Wednesday, has substantial managerial experience.





Jordan was the owner of Crystal Palace when Bruce functioned as the manager of the club in 2001 and he believes that appointing the former Eagles boss might be a smart move.







"Very interesting", Jordan wrote on his Twitter account, reacting to Bruce being linked with Newcastle.



"I actually believe this could actually be a very good appointment at Newcastle United.





"If the Newcastle fans could move past the Sunderland connection, this is the job I know he would have once walked across coals, excuse the analogy, to have."



Bruce is a boyhood Newcastle supporter, but had a spell in charge of the club's rivals Sunderland, which lasted from 2009 until 2011.



Following his departure from the Black Cats, Bruce has bossed Hull City, Aston Villa and Sheffield Wednesday.

