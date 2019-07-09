We Have To Buy Two Players For This Position – Former Leeds United Star’s Transfer Plea

Follow @insidefutbol





Noel Whelan feels Leeds United are short of centre-backs and has urged the club to sign at least two players to strengthen the area this summer.



The Whites have been busy in the ongoing summer transfer window, as they aim to bolster their ranks in an attempt to fight for automatic promotion next season.













Marcelo Bielsa has strengthened his side with the addition of the likes of Helder Costa and Jack Harrison, while Leeds have opted to cash in on Pontus Jansson.



And following the defender’s switch to Brentford, Whelan feels the Whites are running thin on their options at centre-back for the upcoming campaign.





The former Leeds attacker urged the club to make use of the transfer window to sign at least two players to have enough cover at centre-back, in case of any injuries.







Whelan also feels the Whites must try to add a really experienced defender to their ranks this summer, as they need a role-model at the club for the youngsters coming through at Elland Road.



“I think probably we are three centre-halves short now”, Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds.





“We thought we were short in that area last year when we got an injury to Jansson or to [Liam] Cooper and we had Kalvin Phillips stepping in to play that role, then we had [Gaetano] Berardi stepping in to play there, we had Luke Ayling stepping in to play that role [as well].



“We’re short there.



"We have to go in the market now and get at least two other good, proven centre-halves, preferably one with some good experience and that’s a leader and that can help Cooper and the players in front of them, because we have got a lot of young players there and someone has got to be a role-model as well.”



Leeds begin their pre-season friendly programme, which includes a trip to Australia, against York City at Bootham Crescent on Wednesday.

