X
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

09/07/2019 - 10:31 BST

West Ham Facing Big Day In Maxi Gomez Chase As Valencia Grow Confident

 




West Ham United are facing a big day in their attempts to sign Celta Vigo striker Maxi Gomez after Valencia emerged as favourites to land the Uruguayan this summer, according to the Guardian.

Valencia reached an agreement with Celta Vigo over players plus cash deal for Gomez last week, but West Ham barged into the negotiations to hijack the move in the last moment.  


 



The Hammers are prepared to pay the €50m buy-out clause for the striker and have also offered the player a lucrative contract, worth more than Valencia have put on the table.

West Ham are in talks with Celta Vigo and are trying to structure a deal that would allow them to pay the fee over multiple instalments.
 


Valencia are now once again the favourites and the Hammers have a big day ahead of them in their attempt to steal Gomez from under Los Che’s noses.



The striker is still believed to be favouring a move to Valencia as it would allow him to play Champions League football.

Celta Vigo have been left annoyed by West Ham’s negotiating tactics, but the Hammers are keen to convince the Spanish club to accept a deal.
 


The club will need to make significant progress today in the talks as Valencia are growing increasingly confident of beating the Hammers to Gomez’s signature.   
 