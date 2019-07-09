XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

09/07/2019 - 19:35 BST

West Ham United Won't Chase Premier League Striker, Asking Price Concern

 




West Ham United are unlikely to pursue a deal to sign Callum Wilson from Bournemouth, according to the Guardian, despite looking set to lose out on Maxi Gomez.

The Hammers are eyeing strengthening their attacking options ahead of the upcoming season, after parting ways with Marko Arnautovic, Lucas Perez and Andy Carroll; Javier Hernandez has also been linked with leaving.  


 



West Ham want to sign Gomez from Celta Vigo, but look set to miss out on the Uruguayan.

Valencia are now in pole position to sign Gomez and the striker looks poised to make the move to the Mestalla.
 


Bournemouth and England striker Wilson had been tipped as an alternative, but it is now claimed they are unlikely to pursue a deal to sign him.



The Hammers think Bournemouth would demand at least £70m for Wilson and they are not ready to match their price-tag to lure him to the London Stadium.

Wilson netted 14 goals and registered 10 assists for his team-mates in the Premier League last season.
 


Manuel Pellegrini has already strengthened his side with the additions of goalkeepers Roberto and David Martin on free transfers, while Pablo Fornals has also joined the club this summer.

West Ham mark the beginning of their Premier League campaign against defending champions Manchester City at the London Stadium on 10th August.   
 