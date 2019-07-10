XRegister
06 October 2018

10/07/2019 - 15:54 BST

Aston Villa Closing In On Ezri Konsa

 




Aston Villa are closing the net around Brentford defender Ezri Konsa, according to Sky Sports News.

The Villa Park outfit are pressing the accelerator on their summer transfer business as they prepare for life in the top flight under boss Dean Smith.


 



Former Brentford boss Smith wants Konsa and talks are continuing to take him to Villa Park.

Konsa has a release clause set at £12m in his contract at Griffin Park and Aston Villa want to snap him up, with talks over meeting it happening.

 


The defender joined Brentford from Charlton Athletic in the summer of 2018, costing the Bees an estimated fee of £2.5m.



He quickly established himself at the back for Brentford and his performances and development have not been lost of Villa boss Smith.

Konsa's progress at Griffin Park has also seen him break into the England Under-21 squad.
 


His contract at Brentford runs until 2021, however the Bees have an option to trigger an extra year on his deal to keep him at Griffin Park until 2022.

 