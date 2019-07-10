XRegister
10/07/2019 - 07:12 BST

Barcelona Deny Bid For Liverpool Linked Defender But Catalans Do Hold Interest

 




Barcelona have denied making an offer for Liverpool linked Junior Firpo, but the Real Betis left-back is on their list as a potential signing.

Speculation over Firpo's future is heating up following his involvement in the European Under-21 Championship in Italy this summer.


 



Liverpool have been strongly linked with holding an interest in the 22-year-old, but it was claimed earlier this week that Barcelona have made the first move, slapping in an offer.

However, according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, citing sources at the club, Barcelona have denied making a bid for Firpo.

 


No bid has been sent to Real Betis from the Catalan giants, however the reason for that is not that Barcelona do not rate the left-back.



Firpo is on the list of potential signings at the Camp Nou, but Barcelona have made no decision on whether or not to bid.

They are assessing a range of targets as they look to sign another left-back to provide competition to Jordi Alba.
 


Alba is a regular starter at Barcelona and the club need someone who can keep the Spaniard on his toes and slot in whenever needed.

 