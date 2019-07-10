XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

10/07/2019 - 07:23 BST

Barcelona Sure Bid For Arsenal and Everton Target Malcom Is Coming

 




Barcelona have not yet received a bid for winger Malcom, despite claims Everton were set to press the bid trigger, while Arsenal are in touch with the Brazilian's agent.

The Catalan giants hijacked Roma's swoop for Malcom last summer to divert him to the Camp Nou from Bordeaux in a €41m deal.


 



Malcom has struggled to make the desired impact however and Barcelona are open to letting him go for the right price.

Everton were claimed earlier this week to be on the verge of slapping in a bid, while Arsenal are in touch with Malcom's agent; Saint-Etienne have also been mooted as an option.

 


Despite the speculation however, according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are clear that no offer has arrived yet.



The Camp Nou giants are though confident that a proposal for Malcom will soon land on their desk.

The Brazilian winger clocked up 15 outings in La Liga for Barcelona last term, scoring once and providing two assists.
 


Malcom, whose Barcelona contract runs until 2023, also turned out in the Copa del Rey and the Champions League for the club.

 