10/07/2019 - 22:54 BST

Blow For West Ham As Sebastien Haller Not Convinced On Hammers Move

 




Sebastien Haller is not sold on the idea of joining West Ham United, despite claims he is on his way to the Hammers in a €40m deal.

The French striker impressed last season with Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt and West Ham have identified him as someone to bring in to the London Stadium.


 



However, if West Ham do have an agreement with Eintracht Frankfurt they still look to have work to do in order to land the 25-year-old.

Haller, according to French sports daily L'Equipe, is not especially sold on the idea of joining West Ham.

 


Whether the Hammers can convince Haller that moving to the London Stadium is the right career move remains to be seen.



Haller scored 15 goals in the Bundesliga and five in the Europa League last season as he caught the eye in an impressive Eintracht Frankfurt outfit.

West Ham have been trying to set a deal up through agent Willie McKay.
 


The Premier League side were hoping to snap up Maxi Gomez from Celta Vigo.

Gomez though is poised to sign for Valencia.

 