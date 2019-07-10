Both Are Good – Rafael Camacho Won’t Pick Between Jurgen Klopp and Marcel Keizer

Follow @insidefutbol





Rafael Camacho has refused to choose between Jurgen Klopp and Marcel Keizer as the better coach, following his permanent switch from Liverpool to Sporting Lisbon.



The 19-year-old decided to leave Liverpool this summer, after being frustrated by his lack of involvement with the first team at Anfield under Klopp.













Despite wanting to leave Merseyside in January, Camacho was denied the opportunity by Klopp, who wanted to keep him at the club.



However, the Portuguese youngster was offered little chance to feature at senior level and eventually secured a return to Sporting Lisbon this summer after refusing to sign a new Liverpool contract.





And following the return to his boyhood club, Camacho has refused to pick the better coach between former boss Klopp and current coach Keizer in Lisbon.







Sporting Lisbon skipper Bruno Fernandes, as the new recruits were welcomed to the club, asked him on Snapchat: “Who is the best, Klopp or Keizer?”



“They are both very good!”, Camacho replied.





Camacho made just two appearances in all competitions for the Liverpool first team last season.



However, the highly-rated teenager directly contributed to 20 goals in as many appearances for the youth team.



Liverpool have secured a 20 per cent sell-on clause in the deal that took Camacho to Sporting Lisbon.

