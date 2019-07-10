Celtic, Rangers and Leeds United Amongst Host of Clubs Tracking 15-Year-Old

Follow @insidefutbol





Linfield sensation Charlie Allen is attracting interest from several clubs, including Celtic, Rangers and Leeds United, according to the Belfast Telegraph.



The 15-year-old midfielder made his senior debut for the club during the final game of last season and is widely regarded as one of the brightest prospects in the United Kingdom.













And following his meteoric rise in Northern Ireland, Allen has piqued the interest of several clubs in England and Scotland during the summer transfer window.



All of Manchester United, Liverpool, Leeds are believed to be keen on his signature, while there is also interest from the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City and Leicester City.





In addition to the interest from the Premier League, Allen has also emerged as a potential target for Scottish giants Celtic and Rangers, with Aberdeen also monitoring his progress.







However, it remains to be seen whether Linfield are eyeing cashing in on Allen this summer, especially considering he is expected to feature more and more at senior level.



The midfielder has been named in the Linfield squad to play in their big Champions League first qualifying round clash against Rosenborg at Windsor Park this evening.





Allen could become the youngest player in from the UK to feature in the Champions League, should David Healy opt to involve him against Rosenborg.



He has earned five caps for Northern Ireland at Under-17 level.

