Everton Want Duo But Loan Deals Eyed As Toffees Watch Goodison Park Finances

Everton do not want to conclude permanent transfers for Juventus' Moise Kean and Barcelona's Malcom, with the Toffees wanting the pair on loan instead.



The Goodison Park outfit are looking to make additions to their squad over the coming weeks and speculation is rife over who they want to bring in.













Everton have been strongly linked with Juventus hitman Kean, for whom they put in an enquiry earlier this summer.



They are also admirers of Barcelona winger Malcom and it was claimed earlier this week that they are on the brink of putting in a bid for the former Bordeaux man of above €35m.



However, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, while Everton do want both players, they do not want to conclude permanent transfers.







The Premier League side want to take Malcom on loan and will work to find an agreement with Barcelona to do so.



They also want to sign Kean on loan and are bidding to use the good relationship between Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici and his Everton counterpart Marcel Brands to agree a deal.





It is claimed that Everton are keeping a close eye on their finances this summer, meaning loan deals for the pair are their preferred method of capturing Kean and Malcom.



