06 October 2018

26 August 2018

10/07/2019 - 21:16 BST

Fantastic Appointment – Rangers Coach Hails Derby County Backroom Addition

 




Rangers first team coach Michael Beale has hailed the appointment of Liam Rosenior to the coaching staff at Derby County.

The Rams have appointed Phillip Cocu as the successor to Frank Lampard, who earned himself an emotional return to Chelsea, at Pride Park ahead of the upcoming season.  


 



In addition to the Dutchman, Derby have also added a number of fresh faces to their backroom staff, including Rosenior.

The Englishman left his coaching role with the Under-23s at Brighton to become part of Cocu’s regime at Pride Park, as the Rams aim to fight for promotion.
 


And in the wake of his appointment at Derby, Beale has extended his support by hailing the decision made by the Rams to recruit him.



The Gers coach also admitted he is looking forward to meeting Rosenior at Ibrox in a few weeks, during a pre-season friendly against Derby.

“Fantastic appointment by Derby County to add Liam Rosenior to their first team coaching staff”, Beale wrote on Twitter.
 


“See you in a few weeks at Ibrox.”

Rosenior made over 400 appearances during his 17-year long playing career in England.   
 