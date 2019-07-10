XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

10/07/2019 - 21:30 BST

First, I Must Find The Fun – Chelsea Talent Sets Key Target On Loan Spell

 




Chelsea loanee Charly Musonda has admitted he wants to find the fun back on the pitch, after returning to Vitesse on a season-long deal.

The 22-year-old struggled to make an impact at Vitesse last season, owing to an injury he picked up during a pre-season friendly against Royal Antwerp.  


 



Despite his unlucky stint last season, Musonda has returned to Vitesse for the upcoming season, after being deemed surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge yet again.

Musonda conceded it was a very difficult period for him last season, but insists returning to Vitesse was easy, especially considering they really wanted to have him again.
 


“It was a very difficult period, because of that knee injury I didn't get a chance to play for Vitesse”, Musonda was quoted as saying by Belgian outlet Voetbal Krant.



“Vitesse really wanted me back and that's why it makes sense to me and why it is easy to return.”

And following a series of disappointing loan spells at Celtic and then Vitesse, the Belgian has admitted he wants to find the fun on the pitch this term.
 


Musonda also added he feels ready to play and wants to return to playing matches as soon as possible, while also stating his desire to help Vitesse win a lot games.

“I feel fit to play. 10 per cent has to be added, but that is only possible by playing matches”, he continued.

“If I can just train with the group and play matches, then it is already very good.

“Of course I want to win as many matches as possible, but first find the fun on the pitch.”

Musonda has a contract with Chelsea that runs until 2022.   
 