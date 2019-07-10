First, I Must Find The Fun – Chelsea Talent Sets Key Target On Loan Spell

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea loanee Charly Musonda has admitted he wants to find the fun back on the pitch, after returning to Vitesse on a season-long deal.



The 22-year-old struggled to make an impact at Vitesse last season, owing to an injury he picked up during a pre-season friendly against Royal Antwerp.













Despite his unlucky stint last season, Musonda has returned to Vitesse for the upcoming season, after being deemed surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge yet again.



Musonda conceded it was a very difficult period for him last season, but insists returning to Vitesse was easy, especially considering they really wanted to have him again.





“It was a very difficult period, because of that knee injury I didn't get a chance to play for Vitesse”, Musonda was quoted as saying by Belgian outlet Voetbal Krant.







“Vitesse really wanted me back and that's why it makes sense to me and why it is easy to return.”



And following a series of disappointing loan spells at Celtic and then Vitesse, the Belgian has admitted he wants to find the fun on the pitch this term.





Musonda also added he feels ready to play and wants to return to playing matches as soon as possible, while also stating his desire to help Vitesse win a lot games.



“I feel fit to play. 10 per cent has to be added, but that is only possible by playing matches”, he continued.



“If I can just train with the group and play matches, then it is already very good.



“Of course I want to win as many matches as possible, but first find the fun on the pitch.”



Musonda has a contract with Chelsea that runs until 2022.

