Hull City Looking To Snap Up Tom Eaves

Hull City are moving to snap up former Gillingham marksman Tom Eaves on a free transfer ahead of the upcoming season, according to the Sun.



The 27-year-old impressed with Gillingham in League One last season, where he netted 21 goals for the club, as they finished 13th at the end of the campaign.













Despite being an integral member of the first team squad at Priestfield Stadium, Eaves refused to extend his contract with the club this summer.



As such, the Englishman is now a free agent and could be plying his trade in the Championship during the upcoming season.





It is claimed Hull are working in on a deal to lure Eaves to the KCOM Stadium this summer, in an attempt to bolster their ranks in the summer transfer window.







The Tigers have already added Matt Ingram from Queens Park Rangers to strengthen their options in goal during the close season.



Hull finished 13th in the Championship last season after securing 62 points from their 46 games.





And although they recovered well after a haphazard start to avoid relegation, Nigel Adkins rejected a new contract at the end of last season and left his role at the club.



Grant McCann has been appointed as his successor in Yorkshire.

