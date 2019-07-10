XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

10/07/2019 - 11:41 BST

Leeds United Linked Felipe Caicedo Thinking Again Amid Lazio Ultimatum

 




Leeds United linked Felipe Caicedo is reconsidering whether to sign a new contract and stay at Lazio.

Lazio want to keep the Ecuador hitman, but he has now entered the final year of his contract and they will sell him if he does not pen a fresh deal.


 



Caicedo has again been linked with Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds, while he also has interest from the Middle East and China.

He has already told Lazio he does not want to sign a new contract, as he eyes changing club but now, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Caicedo is having a rethink.

 


The striker is considering his position and whether he might agree to put pen to paper to a fresh Lazio contract, as the club look to make summer plans.



Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi is keen to keep him after his impact in Serie A last season.

He found the back of the net eight times in the Italian top flight, while also scoring in the Europa League, leading Inzaghi to tell the club to keep the striker.
 


Caicedo counts Espanyol, Lokomotiv Moscow, Basel, Manchester City, Levante, Malaga, Al Jazira and Sporting Lisbon amongst his former employers.

 