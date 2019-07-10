Liverpool Loanee Explains Objectives For Forthcoming Season

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool loanee Marko Grujic has revealed his goals for the upcoming season with Hertha Berlin in Bundesliga.



The Croatian was the subject of interest from several clubs ahead of the upcoming season, after it became clear that he would be available again on a season-long deal.













Despite the interest from Eintracht Frankfurt and Werder Bremen, Grujic decided to return to Hertha Berlin on another loan deal this summer.



And following his return to the club where he impressed last season, the midfielder has explained what he wants to achieve with the capital club next season.





The 23-year-old revealed he is not done with Hertha Berlin just yet and believes they can target a place among the top seven teams in the Bundesliga.







Grujic also stressed that Hertha Berlin can do more as a team and reiterated on his desire to help the German club over the course of their campaign.



“I did not want to leave Berlin halfway. I'm not done with Hertha yet”, Grujic told German magazine Sport Bild.





“We can also do more as a team.



"A place among the top seven [in the Bundesliga] is in it [our objective].”



Grujic, who scored five goals in the Bundesliga last season, has a contract with Liverpool that expires in 2023 and Jurgen Klopp is claimed to be planning to have him in his first team squad next summer.

