Massimo Cellino Trying To Convince Juventus To Loan Out Everton Target Moise Kean

Brescia supremo Massimo Cellino is working to convince Juventus to let Everton target Moise Kean join the Serie A new boys on loan.



Speculation is swirling around Kean's future this summer, with Ajax and Everton both mooted as potential destinations for the highly-rated striker.













Cellino however wants to keep Kean in Italy and is currently working to convince Juventus to loan him to Brescia, according to Turin-based Italian daily Tuttosport.



The former Leeds United owner is trying to equip Brescia to survive and flourish in Serie A and is dreaming of landing Kean.



Although he struggled for game time at Juventus last season, the Bianconeri did give Kean a run of matches towards the end of the campaign.







He scored six goals over a span of eleven games at the end of the season, underlining his potential.



Kean though could again struggle for minutes on the pitch in the forthcoming campaign and has as a result been linked with an exit.





Everton have asked about signing Kean, while it has also been claimed Juventus could include him in a deal to capture Ajax's Matthijs de Ligt.



