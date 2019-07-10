XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

10/07/2019 - 13:51 BST

Maxi Gomez Travelling To Valencia For Medical As West Ham Beaten In Chase

 




Maxi Gomez is on his way to Valencia to undergo a medical, as Los Che close in on beating West Ham United to the striker's signature.

West Ham put in a big effort to hijack Valencia's swoop for the Celta Vigo star and it did appear he would be playing his football in London next season, as the Hammers looked to trigger his release clause.


 



However, they were unwilling to do so in one €50m payment, meaning Valencia have been able to force through the deal and leave West Ham on the losing end of the transfer tussle.

Now Gomez is travelling to Valencia, according to Spanish outlet ElDesmarque Valencia.

 


The Uruguayan has been booked in for a medical with Valencia on Thursday.



Should the medical checks be completed quickly, Valencia could even present Gomez as their newest addition on the same day.

Gomez will earn over €2m per year at Valencia and put pen to paper to a five-year contract.
 


All eyes are on who West Ham turn to after missing out on Gomez, with the Hammers looking for another striker.

 