Maxi Gomez Travelling To Valencia For Medical As West Ham Beaten In Chase

Maxi Gomez is on his way to Valencia to undergo a medical, as Los Che close in on beating West Ham United to the striker's signature.



West Ham put in a big effort to hijack Valencia's swoop for the Celta Vigo star and it did appear he would be playing his football in London next season, as the Hammers looked to trigger his release clause.













However, they were unwilling to do so in one €50m payment, meaning Valencia have been able to force through the deal and leave West Ham on the losing end of the transfer tussle.



Now Gomez is travelling to Valencia, according to Spanish outlet ElDesmarque Valencia.



The Uruguayan has been booked in for a medical with Valencia on Thursday.







Should the medical checks be completed quickly, Valencia could even present Gomez as their newest addition on the same day.



Gomez will earn over €2m per year at Valencia and put pen to paper to a five-year contract.





All eyes are on who West Ham turn to after missing out on Gomez, with the Hammers looking for another striker.



