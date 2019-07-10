XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

10/07/2019 - 19:10 BST

My Prime Years Coming – Divock Origi Delights At New Liverpool Contract

 




Liverpool striker Divock Origi has stressed he wants to continue progressing and make the best use of the next few years, after signing a long-term contract at Anfield.

The Belgian, who joined the Reds from Lille in 2014, enjoyed a memorable campaign with Liverpool last season, where he scored in their Champions League final win over Tottenham Hotspur.  


 



Despite not being a regular under Jurgen Klopp last season, Origi stepped up on a number of occasions and made his mark during important situations for the Reds.

As such, Origi was the subject of interest from several clubs, especially considering he had just a single year remaining on his contract with Liverpool.
 


However, the 24-year-old has put pen-to-paper on a long-term deal now and has stressed that he wants to continue progressing rapidly to fulfil his potential at the club.



Origi also feels the next few seasons could be his prime years and vowed to make the best use of them by trying to the fullest.

“[I want] to keep progressing and trying to maximise the potential and talent I have each and every day”, Origi told the club’s official website.
 


“At the end of my career I want to sit back and be proud that I used all of my gifts and talents.

“I think the next years are going to be very special – prime years, maybe – and I’m going to try to use them to the fullest.”

Origi netted seven goals in all competitions last season and had a spell on loan at Wolfsburg in Germany in the 2017/18 season.   
 