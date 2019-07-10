My Prime Years Coming – Divock Origi Delights At New Liverpool Contract

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool striker Divock Origi has stressed he wants to continue progressing and make the best use of the next few years, after signing a long-term contract at Anfield.



The Belgian, who joined the Reds from Lille in 2014, enjoyed a memorable campaign with Liverpool last season, where he scored in their Champions League final win over Tottenham Hotspur.













Despite not being a regular under Jurgen Klopp last season, Origi stepped up on a number of occasions and made his mark during important situations for the Reds.



As such, Origi was the subject of interest from several clubs, especially considering he had just a single year remaining on his contract with Liverpool.





However, the 24-year-old has put pen-to-paper on a long-term deal now and has stressed that he wants to continue progressing rapidly to fulfil his potential at the club.







Origi also feels the next few seasons could be his prime years and vowed to make the best use of them by trying to the fullest.



“[I want] to keep progressing and trying to maximise the potential and talent I have each and every day”, Origi told the club’s official website.





“At the end of my career I want to sit back and be proud that I used all of my gifts and talents.



“I think the next years are going to be very special – prime years, maybe – and I’m going to try to use them to the fullest.”



Origi netted seven goals in all competitions last season and had a spell on loan at Wolfsburg in Germany in the 2017/18 season.

