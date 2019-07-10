Newcastle Make Steve Bruce Top Target, Set To Make Approach For Sheffield Wednesday Boss

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United have made Steve Bruce their top managerial target and are set to make an approach for him, according to the Sun.



The Magpies have been looking for a new manager since Rafael Benitez opted against signing a new contract and left the club at the end of last month.













A host of managers have been linked with the post, but now Bruce has emerged as Newcastle's choice to take over at St James' Park.



The boyhood Newcastle fan is currently in charge at Championship side Sheffield Wednesday.



The Premier League side will likely make their move for Bruce before they head off on their pre-season trip to China on Saturday.







It is even claimed that he could meet Newcastle owner Mike Ashley.



Bruce is due back from Sheffield Wednesday's pre-season trip to Portugal on Wednesday, and speculation is now set to go into overdrive.





The former Sunderland boss would be tipped to bring assistants Steve Agnew and Stephen Clemence with him if he takes over at Newcastle.



