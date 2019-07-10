XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

10/07/2019 - 18:54 BST

Newcastle United and Manchester United Hold High-Level Sean Longstaff Talks

 




Newcastle United and Manchester United engaged in high-level talks over midfielder Sean Longstaff last weekend, according to Sky Sports News.

Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is a firm fan of Longstaff and Manchester United are keen to take him to Old Trafford this summer.


 



Newcastle are currently without a manager following the exit of Rafael Benitez, but it is claimed they still held talks with Manchester United about Longstaff.

However, Newcastle are not interested in selling Longstaff.

 


The Magpies have refused to confirm they did hold talks with Manchester United, but see Longstaff as key to their future plans and are unwilling to sell.



Whether a big bid from Old Trafford could focus minds at St James' Park though remains to be seen and all eyes will be on whether Manchester United still lodge one.

Newcastle are currently on the lookout for a new manager and any appointment may want a say over the Longstaff situation.
 


The Magpies have been linked with making former Manchester United defender and current Sheffield Wednesday boss Steve Bruce their top target.

 