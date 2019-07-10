Newcastle United Looking At Well In Excess of £1m Compensation For Steve Bruce

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United face having to pay much more than £1m to Sheffield Wednesday in compensation for Steve Bruce, according to the Sun.



The Magpies are claimed to have zeroed in on the former Hull City and Sunderland boss as the man they want to replace Rafael Benitez.













The Premier League side could even make an approach for Wednesday boss Bruce later this week as they bid to speed up their search for a new manager.



If Newcastle do go for Bruce, it will not be a cheap operation and it has been claimed that the compensation the Magpies would have to pay the Owls is much more than £1m.



The St James' Park outfit gained nothing from the departure of Benitez, as although he joined Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang, he ran down his contract.







Bruce only took over at Sheffield Wednesday in February this year.



And the Owls will be reluctant to lose him, especially in the middle of planning for the new season.





He led Sheffield Wednesday to seven wins, eight draws and just three defeats in his 18 games in charge of the club last term.



