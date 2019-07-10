Patrick Vieira Bids To Charm Brighton and Norwich Target Into Nice Switch

Follow @insidefutbol





Patrick Vieira has held talks with Norwich City and Brighton & Hove Albion target Alexis Claude-Maurice in a bid to try and convince him to join Nice from Lorient.



The 21-year-old impressed with Lorient in the second-tier in France last season, after scoring 21 goals and chipping in with four assists for his team-mates.













Claude-Maurice has attracted interest from a host of clubs in the Premier League and Ligue 1.



There are several Ligue 1 clubs, including Nice, involved in the race to sign Claude-Maurice, while Norwich and Brighton have also been mooted as potential destinations for him.





And according to French sports daily L’Equipe, Nice have pushed the accelerator in the race to sign Claude-Maurice this summer.







It is claimed that Vieira has held talks with the attacker in a bid to try and convince him to make the switch to the Allianz Riviera Stadium.



Claude-Maurice is believed to be interested in joining Nice instead of moving abroad.





However, it remains to be seen whether Norwich or Brighton firm up their interest by making a tempting offer to turn Claude-Maurice's head.



The Frenchman has just two years remaining on his contract with Lorient.

