Rangers All But Done For Serie A Centre-Back Filip Helander

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers are set to complete the signing of Sweden centre-back Filip Helander after agreeing a fee for his services.



Gers boss Steven Gerrard wants to bring in another defender and the Glasgow giants have been linked with a host of potential signings.













He has though zeroed in on Serie A and is set to snap up Helander, according to Swedish daily Aftonbladet.



Helander currently turns out for Bologna and it is claimed Rangers have agreed a fee with the Italian club, with the player costing the Gers a fee of around the £4m mark to lure to Scotland.



The centre-back is now expected to complete the fomalities of the switch and become Rangers' latest signing this summer.







Helander has another three years left to run on his contract at Bologna, but the Swede has had his head turned by the prospect of turning out for Rangers.



He made 20 appearances in the Italian top flight for Bologna last season, being booked on six occasions.





Experienced in Italian football, Helander has turned out in Serie A on 84 occasions, but is now set for a new challenge in Scotland.



He has been capped by Sweden on eight occasions since making his international debut in 2017.



