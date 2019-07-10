XRegister
X
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

10/07/2019 - 21:22 BST

Rangers Confirm Loan Switches For Young Duo

 




Rangers have loaned out academy midfielders Cammy Palmer and Stephen Kelly ahead of the upcoming season.

The Gers duo enjoyed a memorable campaign last season, where their side were crowned champions of the Reserve League ahead of bitter rivals Celtic.  


 



Despite their exploits with the youth ranks at Ibrox, both Palmer and Kelly have been judged to need further development work, best served by a loan move.

As such, the pair have subsequently earned themselves season-long deals to the Scottish Championship in a bid to enjoy regular first team football next season.
 


Palmer, who captained last season’s Reserve League champions, recently signed a contract extension until 2021 and has linked up with Partick Thistle.



On the other hand, Kelly, who made his senior competitive debut last season, has moved to Ayr United in the Championship for their upcoming campaign.

In addition to Palmer and Kelly, Rangers have also sent Ross McCrorie and Robbie McCrorie on season-long deals to Portsmouth and Queen of the South, respectively.
 


The Old Firm giants started their first round Europa League qualifiers with a resounding 4-0 win over St Joseph’s during the away leg in Gibraltar on Tuesday.

Rangers begin their Premiership campaign against Kilmarnock at Rugby Park on 4th August.   
 