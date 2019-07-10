Roma In No Rush To Sell Tottenham Hotspur Target Nicolo Zaniolo

Follow @insidefutbol





Roma are in no hurry to cash in on Juventus and Tottenham Hotspur target Nicolo Zaniolo, as they take their time on the midfielder's future.



The 20-year-old enjoyed a breakthrough season in Italy after joining Roma from Inter last summer and went on to make 36 appearances in all competitions for the club.













In the wake of his impressive performances with the Giallorossi, Zaniolo has attracted interest from several clubs within Italy and abroad ahead of the upcoming season.



Juventus are leading the chase to sign him this summer, while Tottenham hold an interest in taking him to north London.





However, despite the interest, Roma are in no rush to sell Zaniolo, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.







The Giallorossi have not secured Zaniolo on a new contract and talks over a deal, as the midfielder looks to increase his €300,000 per year salary to €2m, have been frozen.



Roma would want €60m for Zaniolo, but it is claimed they may be willing to drop their demands to €50m.





If Zaniolo does leave, he has given preference to Juventus, and a potential deal involving Gonzalo Higuain joining Roma has not been ruled out.

