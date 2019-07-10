XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

10/07/2019 - 22:07 BST

Roma To Meet Agent of Tottenham Hotspur Star Tomorrow As Interest Becomes Concrete

 




Roma are starting to take concrete steps towards a move for Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld, who has a release clause of £25m in his contract.

The Giallorossi have been assessing options to strengthen in central defence following the departure of Kostas Manolas and the Belgium international is firmly on their radar.


 



Now they are taking the first step required towards a potential summer swoop as, according to Italian daily Il Tempo, they are to meet Alderweireld's agent on Thursday.

Roma will look to establish the exact costs of any potential deal to sign Alderweireld.

 


The Serie A giants already know Tottenham are powerless to stop Alderweireld from leaving if his clause sum is met.



And £25m has been widely considered to be a favourable price for one of Europe's top centre-backs.

Whether Roma will proceed with a swoop for Alderweireld remains to be seen, but the Giallorossi are starting to firm up their interest in the player.
 


Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino started with Alderweireld in the Champions League final at the end of last season, but there has been no sign of talks on a new contract.

 