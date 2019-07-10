Roma To Meet Agent of Tottenham Hotspur Star Tomorrow As Interest Becomes Concrete

Follow @insidefutbol





Roma are starting to take concrete steps towards a move for Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld, who has a release clause of £25m in his contract.



The Giallorossi have been assessing options to strengthen in central defence following the departure of Kostas Manolas and the Belgium international is firmly on their radar.













Now they are taking the first step required towards a potential summer swoop as, according to Italian daily Il Tempo, they are to meet Alderweireld's agent on Thursday.



Roma will look to establish the exact costs of any potential deal to sign Alderweireld.



The Serie A giants already know Tottenham are powerless to stop Alderweireld from leaving if his clause sum is met.







And £25m has been widely considered to be a favourable price for one of Europe's top centre-backs.



Whether Roma will proceed with a swoop for Alderweireld remains to be seen, but the Giallorossi are starting to firm up their interest in the player.





Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino started with Alderweireld in the Champions League final at the end of last season, but there has been no sign of talks on a new contract.



