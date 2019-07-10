Sheffield Wednesday Yet To Receive Newcastle Approach For Steve Bruce, Would Not Welcome One

Follow @insidefutbol





Sheffield Wednesday have not yet received an official approach from Newcastle United for manager Steve Bruce, according to the Star.



Bruce has emerged as Newcastle's top target to succeed Rafael Benitez, who left the Magpies to answer the call of Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang after his deal in the north east ran out.













However, Wednesday only appointed Bruce in February and are in the midst of planning for the upcoming season.



They have yet to receive an official approach from Newcastle for Bruce and also would not welcome one.



The former Hull City and Sunderland manager is on a rolling one-year contract at Sheffield Wednesday.







It has been claimed that the Owls would be due compensation of a sizeable nature if they agreed a package with Newcastle to release Bruce.



The boyhood Newcastle fan has taken charge of just 18 Sheffield Wednesday matches and the Owls have been expecting him to be at the helm heading into the new campaign.





Interest from the Magpies has complicated matters though and it has been suggested they could make an approach for Bruce before the end of the week.



