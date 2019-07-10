XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

10/07/2019 - 21:35 BST

Sheffield Wednesday Yet To Receive Newcastle Approach For Steve Bruce, Would Not Welcome One

 




Sheffield Wednesday have not yet received an official approach from Newcastle United for manager Steve Bruce, according to the Star.

Bruce has emerged as Newcastle's top target to succeed Rafael Benitez, who left the Magpies to answer the call of Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang after his deal in the north east ran out.


 



However, Wednesday only appointed Bruce in February and are in the midst of planning for the upcoming season.

They have yet to receive an official approach from Newcastle for Bruce and also would not welcome one.

 


The former Hull City and Sunderland manager is on a rolling one-year contract at Sheffield Wednesday.



It has been claimed that the Owls would be due compensation of a sizeable nature if they agreed a package with Newcastle to release Bruce.

The boyhood Newcastle fan has taken charge of just 18 Sheffield Wednesday matches and the Owls have been expecting him to be at the helm heading into the new campaign.
 


Interest from the Magpies has complicated matters though and it has been suggested they could make an approach for Bruce before the end of the week.

 